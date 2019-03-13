Larry Jerome Harrington, 71, passed away on March 9, 2019.
Born in San Antonio, Texas, he grew up in numerous states and in Japan as part of a military family. He moved to Brunswick with his family in 1965. Larry was an artist, guitar picker and singer who was friend to many local musicians. He began performing in local garage bands in the 1960s and loved making music throughout his life. Larry was a skilled finish carpenter who loved building houses, furniture and refurbishing antiques. He attended Brunswick Junior College.
Larry lived a full, exciting life. He attended Woodstock and saw most of the best bands of our lifetime. He went to go see the Rolling Stones eight times; seven times, the Stones were actually there. The eighth time Larry said he was “dazed and confused and a month early.” Larry told this story often and will be remembered for his slightly twisted sense of humor. Many may not have known of Larry’s unexpected skill of being a care taker. Years ago, Larry provided care for a favorite cousin who had cancer, staying with him and his family for months. He also assisted his sisters in caring for his mother and more recently provided care for a dear friend before she passed away from chronic illness.
Larry is survived by his son, Jonathan W. Harrington; Jonathan’s mother, Robbyne Harrington; sisters, Tina Harrington Herring and Kathi Harrington (Richard Puterbaugh); nephew, Tanner Herring (Carolyn); and nieces, Emma Partin (Todd), Heather Herring Ryals (Augustine Weilbacher) and Savannah Puterbaugh. He was predeceased by his father, Lt. Col. Jack K. Harrington; and his mother, Mildred Maxine Harrington.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. The family will visit with friends following the service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com.