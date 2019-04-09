Kevin J. Andrews, 54, of Milton, Fla., and formerly of San Diego, Calif., died April 1, 2019, in southern Alabama, of fatal injuries incurred in a tragic accident.
Kevin grew up on St. Simons Island, and graduated from Glynn Academy in 1983. He joined the Navy, where he served in the Medics Corps as a paramedic for four years.
He was accepted to Georgia Southern, in Statesboro, Ga., and graduated with honors in 1994. He completed an internship in San Diego to be certified as a registered dietician, and worked for 20 years as an R.D., in California, during which he earned numerous advanced certifications. He was the author of a soon-to-be-published book.
Being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease 10 years ago, his workload and the progression of the disease forced him to retire about three years ago. A deep brain stimulator was placed and helped to control symptoms. He was hopeful for a new life in Florida.
He will be mourned by his wife, Dolores, and her daughters, Jennifer, Kimberly and April; his mother, Sandra Fowler, of Brunswick; brothers, Keith Andrews, of Brunswick, and Chris Andrews, wife Kim, and their son, Luke, of Niceville, Fla.; aunt Sara Jones and family, of Venice, Fla.; and uncle, Bill Andrews and family, of Chicago, Ill.
A memorial service will be held for Kevin and his father, Joe, at 2 p.m. April 27, 2019, at St. Simons Community Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kevin Andrews’ name may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.