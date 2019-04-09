Kevin J. Andrews, 54, of Milton, Fla., and formerly of San Diego, Calif., died April 1, 2019, in southern Alabama, of fatal injuries incurred in a tragic accident.

Kevin grew up on St. Simons Island, and graduated from Glynn Academy in 1983. He joined the Navy, where he served in the Medics Corps as a paramedic for four years.

He was accepted to Georgia Southern, in Statesboro, Ga., and graduated with honors in 1994. He completed an internship in San Diego to be certified as a registered dietician, and worked for 20 years as an R.D., in California, during which he earned numerous advanced certifications. He was the author of a soon-to-be-published book.

Being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease 10 years ago, his workload and the progression of the disease forced him to retire about three years ago. A deep brain stimulator was placed and helped to control symptoms. He was hopeful for a new life in Florida.

He will be mourned by his wife, Dolores, and her daughters, Jennifer, Kimberly and April; his mother, Sandra Fowler, of Brunswick; brothers, Keith Andrews, of Brunswick, and Chris Andrews, wife Kim, and their son, Luke, of Niceville, Fla.; aunt Sara Jones and family, of Venice, Fla.; and uncle, Bill Andrews and family, of Chicago, Ill.

A memorial service will be held for Kevin and his father, Joe, at 2 p.m. April 27, 2019, at St. Simons Community Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kevin Andrews’ name may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

More from this section

Anthony "Tony" Blanda Jr.

Anthony "Tony" Blanda Jr.

Anthony ‘Tony’ John Blanda Jr., of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away at 5:12 a.m. on April 6, 2019, at the age of 69.

Donald Ciotti

Donald Ciotti

Donald Ciotti, 74, passed away March 24, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles after complications from chronic leukemia.

Betty Baggett

Betty Baggett

Graveside funeral services for Betty Temples Baggett, 87, of Cairo, GA, are at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Greenwood Cemetery, Cairo, Ga. Pastor Johnny H. Moore and the Rev. Chris Allen will officiate. Mrs. Baggett passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Archbold Memorial Hospital i…

Rachel Bearden

Rachel Bearden

Rachel Geneva Crews Bearden, 81, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick.

Sara Deel

Sara Deel

Sara Elizabeth Deel, 75, of Brunswick, passed away March 30, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Robert Doheny

Robert Doheny

Robert Francis Doheny, 91, of St. Simons Island, Georgia passed away suddenly on March 28, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.