Judson McElmurray Thompson, 89, peacefully passed away April 1, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Nov. 3, 1929 in Augusta to Florence McElmurray Thompson and Peyton Wade Thompson, and was the youngest of four children, Peyton Wade Thompson Jr., Haidee Thompson Bolton and Florence Thompson Nussbaum.
He was a beloved husband and best friend for 37 years to Barbara Twiggs Thompson, of Augusta, Ga. He was a native of Waynesboro, Ga. He attended Waynesboro High School and the University of Georgia. He was a United States Army veteran, and loved his country. He was a well-respected businessman in the Waynesboro community, where he was owner and insurance agent at Thompson Insurance Agency for over 50 years, and a dedicated employee of Sea Island Co. He was a leader in the community as a charter member of the Waynesboro Exchange Club and a member of the American Legion. He served as a Burke County Commissioner, Waynesboro City Council member, St. Michael’s Vestry member and served on the Board of Directors at the Bank of Waynesboro. He had a passion for living life to the fullest, and was a friend to everyone.
He was a devoted father to Judson McElmurray Thompson Jr. (deceased), Elizabeth Thompson (John Bird) of St. Simons Island, Peyton Ann Thompson (Jerry Wells) of Dominical, Puntarenas, Costa Rica, John E. Gallagher Jr. of Vermilion, Ohio, and Catherine G. Newton of Brunswick, Ga. He was a loving grandfather to Erin Daniel, Callie Daniel, Laura Beth Garnto (deceased), Heaven Bryan, Evan Gallagher, Carly Gallagher, Amelia Gallagher, Sammy Gallagher, Cleve Newton, Catie Newton and Harry Newton.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 4 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, in Brunswick, Ga.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 5 at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, in Waynesboro, Ga.
Memorials can be made to St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 515 S. Liberty St., Waynesboro, GA, 30830, or Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.
