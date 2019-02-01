020119_juanlopez
Juan Lopez died Jan. 24, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Juan was born on April 11, 1957, in Guatemala City, Guatemala. He had resided in Brunswick for 32 years, and received his U.S. citizenship on April 23, 1993.

Juan worked in various jobs of construction and maintenance.

Juan is survived by his wife of 33 years, Susan Kinney Lopez; his daughter, Rebecca; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, the Rev. Calder and Bobbie Kinney.

A celebration of Juan’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at Christian Renewal Church of St. Simons, 6530 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island.

Low Country Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.

