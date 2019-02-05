Joy Boyett

Joy Boone Boyett, 49, passed peacefully in her sleep Saturday morning at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick. The Lord called her home after a short battle with cancer.
Joy had previously served as a CNA for the health system.
She is survived by her husband, Kyle; son, Brandon (RaeMichelle); daughter, Corie (AJ); and son, Carl James; nine grandchildren; and countless family members and friends.
Joy touched so many lives, and we are blessed to have had her in our lives. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew her.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Glory Worship Center, 14760 Ga. Highway 99, Darien.
We ask you to help celebrate her life by wearing something purple if attending. A ribbon or pin is sufficient. Flowers may be sent to the church as well.
Frye Funeral Home, in Nahunta, is in charge of the arrangements.