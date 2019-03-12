Joseph Poppell

031219_josephpoppell

Joseph Barry Poppell passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

He was one of the first EMTs hired by the Glynn County Fire Department. He was also one of the founding members of the first and only dive team operated by the fire department. He ran marathons in his middle age, as well as serving as a merchant mariner. Barry was known to many as “The Produce Man.” You could always find him in the Fred’s parking lot with a truckload of sweet potatoes.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Joe and Anna Poppell.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Poppell; his son, Joseph B. Poppell II; grandchildren, Faith Ann and Joseph William; daughter, Kimberly Ann Miller; grandchildren, Logan, Madison and Kloie; and great-grandchildren, Aleyonna Miller and Asher Allen. Barry also had nephews and nieces that looked up to him as a father figure, Jackie and W.S. Cody Baxley was proud to call Barry his Grandpa, but more importantly his best friend.

Barry will be greatly missed by his family, friends and everyone in the community who knew and loved him.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com.

Joseph Barry Poppell passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

