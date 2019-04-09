Joseph L. Andrews Jr., 81, of St. Simons Island, died April 4, 2019, in Mobile, Ala., due to critical injuries sustained in a tragic accident on I-10 West, in southern Alabama, on April 1, 2019. That accident also took the life of his son, Kevin Joseph Andrews.
Joe grew up in Brunswick, Ga., graduating from Glynn Academy, where he was active on the basketball team. He was admitted to Georgia Tech, where he completed his degree in industrial management, in 1962. He married and moved to Columbus, Ga., where he was an Army Lieutenant at Fort Benning, in the 1st Cavalry as as engineer. He was later promoted and served as a company commander.
On completion of his service, the family moved to Macon, where he worked as a claims adjuster for State Farm Insurance, and continued in the Army Reserves for a period of years.
In 1977, Joe transferred to Brunswick, and moved to St. Simons Island with his family. He was later promoted to claims superintendent. He retired after 35 years of employment.
Joe was well-known on St. Simons, and active in tennis, golf and volunteer work with the St. Simons Land Trust and St. Simons Community Church.
He will be mourned by his children, Keith Andrews, of Brunswick; Chris Andrews, and his wife, Kim, and their son, Luke, all of Niceville, Fla.; his brother, Bill Andrews, and his wife, Angela, and their children, Tony and Terri, all of Chicago, Ill.; and his sister, Sara Jones, of Venice, Fla., and her children, Julia Deal and Alan Melton. His many friends and associates will miss him greatly.
Joe would have wanted to honor his late parents, Joseph “Louie” Andrews and Sara Andrews, who served with distinction in the Glynn County School System.
A memorial service for Joe, and his son, Kevin, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. Simons Community Church, on Frederica Road.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation in Kevin J. Andrews’ name.