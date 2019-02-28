Jonathan “Chief” “Bubba” Hillery, formerly of Sapelo Island, died Feb. 22.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Darien Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Behavior Cemetery, on Sapelo Island.
He is survived by his children, Jonathan Hillery Jr., Johnathan Jefferson and Hillery Ann Evans; his siblings, Josephine Walker, Katie Badie, Jonnie Hillery, Joan Swinson, Christine Bass and Lila Hillery; 11 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.