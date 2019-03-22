A memorial service for the late Johnnie Bell McKoy, who passed on Feb. 7, 2019, in Hempstead, N.Y., is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Athanasius Episcopal Church, at the corner of Monk and Albany streets, in Brunswick, Ga.
A repast will be held in the fellowship hall of the church after the service.
Johnnie Bell McKoy was born Aug. 30, 1937, to Lizzie Mae Motley, in Brooklyn, N.Y. Johnnie Bell received her high school education from Risley High School, in Brunswick, Ga., while living with her grandparents, Uriah and Annie Lee Motley.
Johnnie Bell worked a variety of jobs, including those at Elizabeth Arden, the New York Library System and New York Telephone, but she ultimately settled at Flishing Hospital Medical Center, where she worked as a medical secretary, and retired from there in 1997, after 25 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie; her mother, Lizzie; her grandparents, Uriah and Annie Lee Motley; and her uncle, Othel Lee Motley.
Johnnie is survived by a daughter, Sharon Denise Desportes (Louis); a son, Kevin Rodney McKoy (Sharon Anderson); a grandson, Jordan Kyle-David McKoy; a granddaughter, Lauren Alexis-Marie McKoy; one goddaughter, Naquitta Hudson; three sisters-in-law, Patricia Graham, Geniece McKoy and Delores McKoy; two brothers-in-law, Robert and Harry McKoy; and a host of special cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.