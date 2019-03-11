John Anderson Sims, age 64, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.

A resident of Glynn County for the past 13 years, John was born April 22, 1954, in Barnesville, Ga., to the late Rob Lamar Sims and the late Francis Ward Sims. He attended High School and College in Barnesville, Ga. John was employed for 24 years in car sales in the Atlanta area. In 2005, John and his family moved to St. Simons Island and in 2006, he started Sims Superior Lawn Care Service. He retired in 2017 due to health issues.

John is survived by his wife, Laura Sims; son Matthew Parker; daughter Leslie Sims; daughter Lauren Sims; and son Robert Sims and wife Christy. Mr. Sims also leaves 5 grandchildren to cherish his memory.

A celebration of life for John will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave, Brunswick, Georgia.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.edomillerandsons.com for the Sims family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, Ga.

