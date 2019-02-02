John Ole Evenson 2/12/33 – 1/23/19
John Ole Evenson passed peacefully while in the hospital in Brunswick, Ga. He currently lived on St. Simons Island, Ga.
John is survived by his wife of 63 years, Doreen Ann Evenson (Lukehart); four children, Elizabeth J. Evenson, Eric J. Evenson (LuAnn Tipton), Peter M. Evenson and Nancy J. Evenson; and two grandchildren.
John was born the youngest of 15 children to Ole and Inga Evenson in Austin, Minn. He always had a passion for the outdoors, and grew up enjoying hunting and fishing around his home in Southeast Minnesota with his older brothers. After graduating from Iowa State with a forestry degree, he had a prosperous career in the forest product industry that led him to live in many states. He believed in wildlife conservation and was a lifelong member/volunteer of various conservation organizations.
There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, on St. Simons Island.
John would be honored in your remembrance of him with contributions to charities of your choice.