John Henry Armstrong, of Meridian, died Jan. 16 at his residence.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater Enterprise Baptist Church, in the Cannon Bluff community, with burial to follow in Hudson Cemetery.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.

The viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Ernestine J. Armstrong; children, Lillie T. (Julian E. Wynn) Armstrong and Jerry T. Armstrong; siblings, David Armstrong Sr., Joseph (Georgetta) Armstrong Sr., Albert Armstrong Jr., Ida Vaden, Doretha Priester and Thomas (Rosetta) Armstrong; and other relatives.

Born and educated in McIntosh County, he as a member of Greater Enterprise Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and was retired.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

