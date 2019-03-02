Jimmy Dismuke, 75, of Waverly, passed away Friday morning (March 1, 2019) at his residence after an extended illness.
Born in Vidalia, Ga., his parents were Curtis Dismuke and Maggie Blackston Dismuke. He is also preceded in death by several siblings.
Jimmy was a diesel mechanic for Fleet Transport and a member of Bay Harbour Church of God, in Brunswick. He loved fishing, raising chickens and playing the harmonica at the nursing home. He was also a volunteer at the Bay Harbour Church of God food bank.
Survivors include his wife, Annette Dismuke of Waverly; three sons and daughters-in-law, Curtis and Patty Dismuke, of Brunswick, Kelvin Dismuke, of Brunswick, and Robbie and Katrina Dismuke, of Brunswick; two stepsons and their spouses, Donald and Debbie Priester, of Jesup, and Bengie and Phlinna, of Jesup; two stepdaughters and their spouses, Starla and Tony Sutton of Jesup and Deeann and Tim Conner, of Jesup; a grandchild and her spouse, Ashley and Andy Bruce; two great-grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and also several nieces, nephew, and other relatives.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Monday, one hour prior to the service at Palmetto Cemetery in Brunswick.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday (March 4, 2019) at Palmetto Cemetery in Brunswick, with Pastor John Harris and the Rev. Tommy Gill officiating.
Pallbearers will be Tony Sutton, Tim Conner, Nathan Mobley, Chad Nesmith, Blake Conner and Zachary Sutton. Honorary pallbearers will be the Bay Harbour Church of God Senior Sunday School Class.
Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.