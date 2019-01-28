Jerry Carter

012819_jerrycarter

Jerry Herman Carter, 74, of Nahunta, Ga., passed away Jan. 25 at his residence, following a lengthy illness.

He was born Nov. 13, 1944, in Folkston, Ga., to the late Allen Eugene Carter and Janie Elizabeth Crews Carter. He was employed as a foreman with Harvin Carter Industries, in Folkston, Ga.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jerri Carter; a brother, James Carter; and a stepson, Tony Sanders.

He is survived by his wife, Vivian Todd Sanders; a son, Jayson Carter; a brother, Robert Carter; three sisters, Carolyn Drury, Vivian Crews and Betty Kay Johnson; his stepchildren, Todd Sanders, Pam (Mitchell) Clements, Jimmy (Angie) Sanders and Beth (Bill) Rozier; and 12 grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30 at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, at Sand Hill Baptist Church, with the Rev. Ray McMillan officiating. Burial will be in Racepond Cemetery at Sand Hill Baptist Church.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston, Ga.

