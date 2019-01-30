Jeffrey R. Gould, 51, died Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at his residence.

He was a former long-time resident of Bristol, Conn., and had been a resident of Brunswick for the past 12 years. He was owner and operator of Jeff’s Automotive.

He is survived by his sister, Jenna Johnson (Bill), of Brunswick; his former wife, Tina Rogers Gould, of Brunswick; his extended family, Tyler and Noah Foskey, Rachel Ferrel, Lloyd Rogers and Gina Rogers.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in the chapel of Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia.

Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home, www.brunswickmemorialpark.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

