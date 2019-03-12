Jeanne N. Pleasants, 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
She was born on Dec. 19, 1930, in Escanaba, Mich., to Paul and Jeanne (Gauthier) Novack. Jeanne was blessed with the gift of easily relating to people, and many enjoyed her graciousness and quick wit in conversation. She attended high school and college in Michigan, then travelled the world as a stewardess for Pan American World Airways in the 1950s. Jeanne married James V. Pleasants on Dec. 12, 1959, in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii. The couple was stationed at several Marine bases before settling on St. Simons Island, Ga., in 1976, where she worked as a commercial crabber, high school English teacher, and salt marsh boat tour guide and captain.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, in 2011. She is survived by their children, Paul (Tonita) Pleasants of Bayville, N.Y., and Anna (Tom) Sobolewski of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren, Lydia and Myles Pleasants, Luke and Scott Sobolewski, and Johanna, Jason, Jennifer and Joelle Velasquez; and siblings, Michael Novack and Darla Culbertson.
The family will greet friends at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16 at Beck Funeral Home in Tiger, Ga., followed by funeral services at 12:30 p.m. in Tiger Cemetery.
Beck Funeral Home, in Tiger, Ga., is in charge of the arrangements.