Jean Conway Logan Russell, age 89, died peacefully on Feb. 5, 2019, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton, Ga., after having suffered a stroke days prior. Jean was born on Sept. 28, 1929, in Savannah, Ga., to Eula Mae Best Logan and Edward Adger Logan.
The daughter of a highway engineer, her family moved frequently, eventually settling in Ocilla, Ga., where Jean would meet her future husband, Ralph Edward Russell, the older brother of her good friend, Margaret “Binky” Russell.
Jean graduated from Wesleyan College in Macon, Ga., in 1950, and she and Ralph married the following September. They raised their two children, Robert and Kay, in the Decatur/Atlanta area where Jean worked as a part-time substitute teacher in the Decatur school system. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Junior League.
Upon her husband’s retirement, Jean and Ralph settled on their beloved St. Simons Island in 1989. There they were active members of St. Simons Presbyterian Church. Jean loved the island, and had a particular fondness for nature, able to name every plant, flower, or bird. She loved history and genealogy and took great pride in her family, always taking time to send a card or newspaper clipping to show her loved ones she cared. She was an avid traveler, turning heads worldwide with her beautiful Savannah drawl. Jean spent the last eight years of her life in the Atlanta area, surrounded by family.
Jean was predeceased by her parents, Eula Mae Best Logan and Edward Adger Logan; her younger brother, Edward Logan Jr.; and her beloved husband, Ralph Edward Russell.
She is survived by her two children, Robert Russell (Joan) and Kay Trainor (Charles); five grandchildren, Matthew Russell (Daniella), Michael Trainor (Kathryn), Daniel Russell (Shawniece), Amy Ashby (John) and James Russell (Farrah); and six great-grandchildren — with a seventh on the way.
A visitation service will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at St. Simons Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will follow in the Atlanta area, date TBD.
In leu of flowers, donations may be made to The Medical Center Auxiliary, 743 Spring St., Gainesville, GA, 30501, in appreciation for the wonderful hospice nurses who cared for Jean at the end of her life. Donations can be made online at wghs.com/lovelight.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.