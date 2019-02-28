Janice Elizabeth Young, 74, passed February 23, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick, Ga.
Born in 1945, in Cartersville, Ga., to William Louis and Fern Wehunt, Janice received master’s degree in social work from the University of Georgia in 1988.
She started her LCSW practice at Charter Winds Hospital, in Athens, Ga., continued to work in Athens in a private practice, and moved her private practice to St. Simons Island in 1994.
Jan loved traveling to Italy, shag dancing and enjoying life with her family and friends. She loved her job and helping everyone.
She is survived by her son, Chris Willis, his wife, Heather Willis, and their two children, Cooper and Catelin; and her brothers, Bill and Tony Wehunt.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Freeman Young; and both parents, William 9Louis and Fern Wehunt.
The service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at Lovely Lane Chapel, Epworth by the Sea, 1190 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, Ga. Her ashes will be spread on the Amalfi Coast, in Italy, at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.