James “Jimmy” Alfred Youngblood, 60, of Jekyll Island, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
His graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Palmetto Cemetery, 3412 Ross Road, in Brunswick, with Pastor Marcia Cochran officiating. Flip-flops and tie-dye shirts are encouraged. Family and friends will be welcomed following the service at the family home, on Jekyll Island.
Jimmy was born in Brunswick, Ga. to parents James O. and Charlotte K. on Oct. 4, 1958. He graduated from Glynn Academy with the “Raise Hell” Class of ‘76. He was a long time hospitality and service provider at local restaurants on Jekyll Island, and famous for his boiled peanuts.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his father, James Otis; and older brothers, Ken and Don.
He is survived by his mother, Charlotte K. Youngblood; his brother and sister-in-law, David and Fanny Youngblood; and was a loving uncle to Amelia, Casey, Adam, Jane and Jessica.
The family has requested, that in lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, 207 Rose Drive, Brunswick, GA 31520
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, www.edomillerandsons.com.