James A. Hill Sr., of Townsend, died February 27, 2019.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Banner of Truth, 705 Garrison St., in Darien, with burial to follow in Ebenezer Cemetery.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at St. Mark A.M.E. Church, in Ardoch.

He is survived by his children, James A. (Nina) Hill Jr., Evangelist Donna (Bishop Samuel L.) Sneed, Michell (Calvin) Wilson, Petrina Hill and Georgetta (Mark) Quarterman; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Dorothy Whitaker, Rosie Thomas, Dr. Vera Booth, Deloris Hill, Calvin (Ervina) Hill, Cassandra (Kirk) Logan, Vernellen Rauls, Luther (Eloise) Hill, Carrie (Marvin) Mobley and Almetia Sanders; and other relatives.

He was a native of McIntosh County and a member of St. Mark A.M.E. Church, where he served in various capacities. He was retired from Gilman Paper Co., and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

