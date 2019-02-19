James Richard Barfield, 90, of St. Simons Island, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in Atwood Cemetery, in Valona, Ga., with the Rev. Ashton K. Williston officiating.

Born May 28, 1928 in Savannah, Ga., to the late James H. and Claire B. Barfield, he was a former engineer with Exxon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, William Hugh Barfield; and a brother, Hugh Burrows Barfield.

Mr. Barfield is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ann Guerard Barfield; a son, James Richard Barfield II (Martha); a daughter, Virginia Barfield Harrison (John); grandchildren, Lauren Gayle Opar (Jeff) and Hillary Hope Palmer (Gerald Jr.); and a sister, Ann Burke of Midway.

In lieu of flowers, feel free to make memorials to Georgia Hospice Care, 771 Gloucester St., Brunswick, GA 31520.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

