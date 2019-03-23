Hubert Daniel Harper, 79, of Brunswick passed away when the Lord called him unexpectedly early Monday morning, March 18, 2019, at St. Vincent's Medical Center, in Jacksonville, Fla., following an extended illness.
Born in Jesup, his parents were Lafayette S. Harper and Ola Drawdy Harper. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Stevenson Harper; stepmother, Ethel Harris Harper; son, Hugh Darrell Harper; and two brothers, Stevie Harper and James Harper.
Mr. Harper retired after working many years as a production supervisor for Georgia Pacific. He was a member of Emanuel United Methodist Church and has served as a lay leader in the church and enjoyed woodworking, reading the Bible, gardening, fishing and working in timber.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Harper, of Brunswick; his daughter, Sandra Kay Rush, of Lawrenceville; his stepson, Tommy Vickers (Sheila), of Hoboken; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Jason Rush (Michelle), Stephen Rush, Brian Rush (Melissa), Erica Schmidt (Tim), Shae Anderson (John), Jessica Lopez, Erin Lee (Josh) and Anna Leigh Vickers; two brothers, David Harper (Luan), of Brunswick and Wade Harper (Sherry), of Kingsland; three sisters, Nina Landon (Gene), Doris Johnson (Gary) and Donna Parks (Woody), all of Brunswick; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Emanuel United Methodist Church, in Brunswick, with the Rev. Carl Barnhardt, the Rev. Eddie Morrison and Brother Randy Watson officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service, from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church.
Burial, with Masonic rites, will follow in Lawnwood Cemetery, in Kingsland.
Pallbearers will be Jason Rush, Stephen Rush, Brian Rush, Shawn Landon, Ash Harper, David Harper Jr., Ethan Harper and Gene Davis.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Men’s Sunday School class and lay leaders of Emanuel United Methodist Church and the Golden Oldies senior singing group.
Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta. Sympathy may be expressed by signing our online registry at fryefh.com.
“One more life has just passed, only what he did for JESUS will last.”