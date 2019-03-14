Herman Moore Sr.

Herman Harold Moore Sr., 74, of Brunswick, departed this life Tuesday, March 11, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Taylors United Methodist Church with the Revs. Drew Thompson and Calvin Bone officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Canen Moore, Andrew James, Ron Moore, Mike Gibblets, Blake Smith, Mark Brewer, Chris Jones and Eric Kelly serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
Mr. Moore was born March 27, 1944, in Brunswick, to the late Herman L. and Rudeen B. Moore. He was a lifelong resident of Brunswick and a graduate of Glynn Academy Class of 1962. He retired from Brunswick Pulp and Paper as a millwright after 40 years of service. He served on the Board of Directors of the Altamaha Park Association for 27 years. He was a lifelong member of Taylors United Methodist Church, an avid fisherman, enjoyed cooking as well as eating out at Ole Times Country Buffet, where he enjoyed socializing. In addition, to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen A. Moore; a grandson, Hunter Moore; and four brothers, Jimmy Moore, Roy Moore, Charles Moore and Ronnie Moore.
He is survived by three children, Herman H. Moore Jr. and wife, Rachel, Teresa Jones, and Doug Moore and wife, Kate, all of Brunswick; seven grandchildren, Ashley Gibblets (Mike), Andrew James (Nikki), Courtney Kelly (Eric), Chelsea Smith (Blake), Canen Moore and Tori Moore; and 14 great-grandchildren.
