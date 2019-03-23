Herbert “Herb” H. Miller Jr., 74, of Brunswick, Ga., entered into Heaven’s Gates Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System.
Herb was born Aug. 22, 1944, in Wichita Falls, Texas, the son of the late Herbert H. Miller Sr. and the late Helen Virginia Miller. He was a lifelong resident of Brunswick, Ga., and a graduate of the Glynn Academy Class of 1962. Herb served his country with pride in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, also the National Defense Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he became employed with Georgia Pacific at the Brunswick Pulp and Paper Mill. He retired from Georgia Pacific after 32 years of dedicated employment. Herb was a member of the National Rifle Association and the Coastal Georgia Gun Club.
Herb was a loving father, grandfather and friend. Left to cherish his memories are his son, Jason Miller, of Brunswick, Ga.; a daughter, Michelle Hinson, of Brunswick, Ga.; two precious grandchildren, Faith Hinson and John Thomas Hinson, both of Brunswick, Ga.; a sister, Jane Simpson (Bobby), of Brunswick, Ga.; and two brothers, Buddy Miller (Wanda) of Brunswick, Ga., and Riki Miller (Janet) of Okeechobee, Fla. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Herb enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Two of his favorite hobbies were hunting and fishing with his special canine friend named Buster that was always faithful. He was also a Corvette enthusiast. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. His family will have many fond memories to cherish for years to come.
The family will receive friends between 5-7 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
A funeral service to honor Herb’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Scott McVey officiating.
Burial, with military honors, will follow the service in Chapel Park Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral, Home www.edomillerandsons.com.