Harry Johnson

Harry James Johnston, affectionately known as “Dawg,” of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away Feb. 17, 2019, at the age of 81. He was born July 27, 1937, in Altoona, Pa.

Jim attended Altoona High School, and received a business administration degree from Rollins College, in Winter Park, Fla. He was survived by his loving and adoring wife, Kay Johnston “Mommom.” They were married on Dec. 23, 1961, enjoying 58 years together.

Jim was a CPA and owned his own accounting firm in Knoxville, Tenn. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the AICPA. He was an avid sports enthusiast with a passion for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State football. He loved food and travel and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by parents Harry and Velma Johnston.

He is survived by children, Anne Heath, Sherri (Steve) Johnson, Jimmy (Chrissy) Johnston and Tommy (Kristie) Johnston; and grandchildren, Will, Ryan, Reed, Gray, Camp, Ben and Callie; and brothers, Bob (Judy) Johnston and Dick Johnston.

Friends and family will gather for a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Feb. 23, 2019, at The Cloister Chapel at Sea Island.

The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful help and care given by the staff of Concerned Companion Care.

In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to Concerned Companion Care; 5971 New Jesup Highway, Suite C, Brunswick, GA, 31523, 912-342-8177.

To leave online condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.edomillerandsons.com.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

