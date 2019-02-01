Harriette Hammond

Harriette C. Hammond, of Charlotte, N.C., died Jan. 29, 2019, on her 100th birthday.
She was born Jan. 29, 1919, and raised in Macon, Ga. She attended Mercer University and Emory University, where she obtained a library degree.
She was predeceased by her husband, Allen W. Hammond; her parents, Annie Claire Chapman and Harry D. Chapman; and her sisters, Claire Harrison and Lila Mae Chapman.
She was a long-time resident of St. Simons Island, Glynn County, Ga. She worked for over 20 years at Brunswick, Ga., Regional Library as media specialist, and served twice as interim director in 1972, and 1977. While residing in Georgia, she maintained many lifelong friendships, loved playing bridge and traveled the world while in her retirement. She was a member of the Hamilton Plantation Garden Club and Georgia Library Association. She was formerly member of First Methodist of Brunswick and Wesley UMC at Frederica. In 2006 she moved to Charlotte, N.C., to Aldersgate Retirement Community, where she was actively involved and made more friends. She became an associate member of Providence UMC in Charlotte.
Survivors include her three children, Robert Allen Hammond and wife, Jane, of Goochland, Va., Paul W. Hammond and wife, Ellen, of Townsend, Ga., and Anne H. Scott and husband, Steve, of Waxhaw, N.C.; four grandchildren, Brian Scott, of Waxhaw, Justin Scott, wife, Heid,i and great-granddaughter, Emery, of Lake Stevens, Wash., Claire Hammond, of Pottsville Pa., and Ariail Heath Hammond, of Charlotte, NC.; two nephews, James I. Harrison, of Spartanburg, S.C., and Harry Harrison of Alabaster, Ala.
She was a loving mother, faithful friend and kind-hearted person to all who knew her. And the family greatly appreciates the loving care and support from Aldersgate staff and other residents she met throughout her stay.
Service will be Feb. 4th at Aldersgate CCRC, Charlotte, N.C.
Memorials can be made to Epworth-by-the-Sea, P.O. Box 20407, St. Simons Island, GA 31522, or epworthbythesea.org.