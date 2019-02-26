Grayson “Mac” McWilliams, 90, of Brunswick, passed away at Magnolia Manor on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, after a battle with Alzheimer’s.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Margaret McWilliams; and his wife of 58 years, Marilyn Disher McWilliams.

Survivors include three daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl and Thomas Fennell, of Leesburg Fla., Carol and James Derby, of Monaca, Penn., and Debra and Edward Shipley, of St. Simons Island; two grandsons, James Michael Cox, of Pittsburgh, and Eric David Fennell, of Fredericksburg, Va.; two granddaughters, Sara Lynn Hinkle (Andrew), of Washington, D.C., and Blake Alexandra Shipley, of St. Simons Island; one great-grandson, David Michael Fennell, of Fredericksburg; and two step-grandchildren, Jonathan Edward Shipley (Jeni), of Brunswick, and Jennifer Elizabeth Lane (Mitchell), of Atlanta.

There will be a private family service to scatter the ashes in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Golden Isles Cremation Center and Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home are in charge of cremation services.

Joyce Goetz

Joyce Mildred Goetz (formerly Highsmith), 74, born in September 1944, in Brunswick, died Feb. 17, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Ralph Guarracino

Ralph Joseph Guarracino, 78, of Brunswick, departed this life and went to receive his reward, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Harry Johnson

Harry James Johnston, affectionately known as “Dawg,” of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away Feb. 17, 2019, at the age of 81. He was born July 27, 1937, in Altoona, Pa.

Charles Butler Sr.

Charles Edward Butler Sr., 77, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System.

Mary Andersen

Mary Margaret “Dizzy” Andersen, of Brunswick, Ga., went Home to be with the Lord on Jan. 27, 2019. She achieved her final wish to see her mother one last time in Mount Zion, Ill. Surrounded by love, Mary passed peacefully in her sister’s home, with her family and her beloved feathered friend…

Lois Polezoes

Lois Frances Starring Polezoes, 87, of Brunswick, Ga., peacefully passed away at home on Dec. 17, 2018, surrounded by those who loved her.