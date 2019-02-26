Grayson “Mac” McWilliams, 90, of Brunswick, passed away at Magnolia Manor on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, after a battle with Alzheimer’s.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Margaret McWilliams; and his wife of 58 years, Marilyn Disher McWilliams.
Survivors include three daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl and Thomas Fennell, of Leesburg Fla., Carol and James Derby, of Monaca, Penn., and Debra and Edward Shipley, of St. Simons Island; two grandsons, James Michael Cox, of Pittsburgh, and Eric David Fennell, of Fredericksburg, Va.; two granddaughters, Sara Lynn Hinkle (Andrew), of Washington, D.C., and Blake Alexandra Shipley, of St. Simons Island; one great-grandson, David Michael Fennell, of Fredericksburg; and two step-grandchildren, Jonathan Edward Shipley (Jeni), of Brunswick, and Jennifer Elizabeth Lane (Mitchell), of Atlanta.
There will be a private family service to scatter the ashes in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
