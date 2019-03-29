Grant Eevan Vernon, aka “Big Pop,” 83, of St. Simons Island, passed away at Senior Care Center after a lengthy illness.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at St. Simons Presbyterian Church.
His early sales career started with George Muse Clothing Co. and Ivan Allen Co., in Atlanta. He moved to Orlando with Warren Refrigeration Co., where he was regional sales manager, and won Regional Sales Manager of the Year. When in Orlando, he started the first Georgia Bulldog Club, and had Vince Dooley as guest speaker. In 1978, he moved to St. Simons Island, and opened one of the first men’s clothing stores, Grant Vernon Clothier to Men, which was located in what is now the Winn-Dixie bakery. He had several other clothing shops, and retired as a clothing sales representative.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Nancy; his two daughters, Tracey Stevens, of Melbourne, Fla., and Mitzi Carlino (Chris), of Newnan, Ga. He is also survived by a brother, Dr. Duane Cochran (Ann), of Merritt Island, Fla.; and a sister, Thera Goldhammer (Jack), of Georgetown, Texas. Grant had four grandchildren, Grant “Brad” Ferrell, Shelby Stevens, Michael Carlino and Victoria Carlino. He had four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Simons Presbyterian Church.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff at Senior Care Center in Brunswick.