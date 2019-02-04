Glynn Dewitt Taylor, 72, of Brunswick, departed this life Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in the Chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with Reverend Larry Daughtry and Deacon Randall Outlaw officiating. Interment will follow in Chapel Park Cemetery with Wayne Taylor, Stevie Taylor, Grant Taylor, Jamie Taylor, Roy Newsome, Michael Newsome, and Chad Kelly serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Vernon Harris, Jerry Gates, Gary Tigner, Bobby Spence, JJ Jones, Brad Kitchen, Tristen Kitchen, and Steven Kitchen.
Born Aug. 31, 1946, in Waycross, Ga., to the late James P and Ellen Taylor, he was a retired pipefitter with Hercules after 25 years of service. Mr. Taylor also worked with Brad Construction Company. Mr. Taylor was a Vietnam Veteran having served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with family, camping with friends and was a devoted husband and father. He had been a resident of Glynn County most of his life. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Louise Kelly, and three brothers, Vernon Taylor, Bobby Taylor, and Donnie Taylor.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Darlene Taylor of Brunswick, two sons, Richard Taylor and Aiyden Taylor of Brunswick, three daughters, Regina Lusty of Brunswick, Pam Morris (Richard Leonard) of Jacksonville, Fla., and Stephanie Shuman (Dennie Barwick) of Mt. Pleasant, four grandchildren, Andrew Phillips, Taylor Phillips, Austin Lusty, Christopher Dionglay, five great grandchildren, Ziah Phillips, Memorie Whittle, Xavier Phillips, Ethan Nix, and Cadence Phillips, two sisters, Ann Manning and Faye Kline ( Ed) of Brunswick, two brothers, James Taylor (Donna) of St. Marys and Carey Taylor (Gayle) of Brunswick, several nieces and nephews, and many extended family members.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. The family request that memorials be made to Hospice of The Golden Isles. Edo Miller and Sons Funeral home is in charge of arrangements, www.edomillerandsons.com.