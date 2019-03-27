Gina Neeld

It is with deepest sorrow that we announce Gina Michelle Neeld passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla.
Gina was born Nov. 3, 1965, the daughter of John and Carol Hamilton. She was a lifelong resident of Brunswick, Ga., and a graduate of the Glynn Academy Class of 1983. Gina was a loving wife to her high school sweetheart, Hilton Neeld. They shared 35 happy years of marriage together. She leaves behind her parents, husband, and two daughters, Carolyn Neeld of Brunswick, Ga., and Amber Justice of Dover, Del. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Hamilton.
Gina’s hard work and positive attitude was always noticed by her coworkers and friends. She always treasured these relationships that were formed over the years. Gina always enjoyed traveling. She had the pleasure of traveling to England, Scotland, Wales, and several Caribbean Islands before settling down to raise her children. She always loved family gatherings and preferred the fellowship of family and her close friends.
Gina never knew the person who gave the single most important gift of her life, when she received a heart transplant on June 21, 2002. This allowed her to witness both daughters’ high school graduations and her oldest, Carolyn, college graduation. Gina also was blessed to attend and celebrate the wedding of her youngest daughter, Amber, to Calum Justice. She quickly embraced him as her son-in-law.
Gina worked as a receptionist for Island Animal Hospital, where her love for animals shined. Her honorary pallbearers will be coworkers Dr. Jaclyn Luckstone, Dr. Karl Hill, Dr. Jan Rossiter, Traci Crankshaw, Cathy Rossiter, Lisa Bius, Nancy Ratcliffe, Lori Voigt, Robin Robinson, Samantha Dickinson, Danielle Grantham, Jessica La Roche, Kimberly Tackett, Ashly Kersey, Kadie Rodgers and Laurel Barnes. Her honorary pallbearers also include lifelong friends, Rob and Candy Asbell.
The family will receive friends between 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Murray officiating.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made in Gina’s memory to the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia, 4627 U.S. 17, Brunswick, GA 31525.
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.