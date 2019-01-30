Gertrude Gause

A funeral service for Gertrude Jenkins Gause, of Columbia, S.C., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Boyce Chapel, with burial in Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Pallbearers will be Lynwood Burkholder, Gary Gregor, Earl Lovelace, John Schroeder, Willliam Gause IV, Wright Culpepper Jr. and Bill Culpepper. The honorary pallbearer is Alfred “Skip” Kickey.
Mrs. Gause passed away Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. A daughter of Episcopal Church Medical Missionaries, the late Dr. Hawkins Kings Jenkins and Ruby Jennertte Jenkins, she was born in Sagada Province, Philippines. While on furlough, World War II commenced and the family settled at the State Park Tuberculosis Sanatorium near Columbia, S.C. After graduating from Columbia High School, Gertrude attended the University of South Carolina, joining and serving as an officer for several campus organizations, including Chi Omega Sorority. She was the 1951 Sweetheart of Sigma Chi. At USC, she met and married Dr. Gause. Until his death in 2005, she served as his office assistant greeting the many patients who had become friends over the years.
She and her husband were devoted to their children, community, church and the University of South Carolina athletics. Together, they volunteered in the schools, athletic associations and churches in Columbia. When not talking with one of her children or family, she was on the phone checking on persons or sharing information about important events.
For over 30 years, she was a member of the First Baptist Church Choir, which brought her great joy. She was listening to music from that choir as she slipped away from this earth and heard the Heavenly Choir for the first time.
Surviving are her children, Mary Catherine “Cathy” Gause, of Roanoke, Va., William Edward Gause III (Rachel), of Columbia and Ann Gause Culpepper (Wright), of St. Simons Island, Ga.; sister, Emma McElveen Lafitte (Tucker), of Columbia; six grandchildren, Catherine Beard Ramsey, Jenny Beard Butler (Jim), William E. Gause IV, Wright Culpepper Jr. (Jennifer), Bill Culpepper (Lindsey), and Catherine Ann Culpepper DeAurora; 11 great-grandchildren; and three nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Dr. William E. Gause, Jr.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Music Ministry, 1306 Hampton St., Columbia, SC 29201.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.