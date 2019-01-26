Gary Allen Sharpe Sr. of Brunswick, Ga. died peacefully at his home on Jan. 24, 2019.
Gary was born on July 20, 1948, in Savannah, Ga., to Elise and Doyle Sharpe. Gary attended Jenkins High School, where he was a star athlete, lettering in both basketball and baseball.
After graduation, Gary attended Erskine College in South Carolina on a basketball and baseball scholarship. There he was a four-year letterman in both sports, served as the captain of both teams, served as president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and received the Jake Todd Award for Outstanding Athlete. Gary was inducted into the Erskine Athletic Hall of Fame in 1996.
In 1972, Gary returned home to his alma mater, Jenkins High School, and began his coaching career. He was selected as the WTOC Coach of the Year in 1973. His dream was to be college basketball coach, and he was afforded this opportunity at Brewton-Parker College in 1977, where he also served as the athletic director. At Brewton-Parker, he averaged 22 wins a year and was named GJCAA Coach of the Year in 1978. Gary was inducted into the Brewton-Parker Athletic Hall of Fame in 1995.
Gary’s next coaching stint was at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. There he also served as athletic director. While at UAM, his 1985-86 basketball team was the NAIA National Runner-up. Gary still holds the record at UAM for the most wins in a regular season.
While Gary loved coaching basketball, in 1992 he made the choice to focus on athletic administration in order to have more time to devote to his son’s basketball career. Thus, he served as athletic director at Union College in Kentucky, Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Avila College in Kansas City, the Henry County School System, and the Glynn County School System, where he was named Region Athletic Director of the Year in 2007 and 2008. He retired in 2012. After his retirement, Gary was honored by being inducted into the Greater Savannah Athletic Hall of Fame.
In addition to earning a B.S. degree in physical education from Erskine College, Gary also obtained a M.S. in physical education from the University of West Alabama, and an Ed.S. in physical education from the University of West Georgia.
Gary was an active member of the Carteret Road Church of Christ, serving as an elder. After retiring, Gary enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his grandchildren, who referred to him fondly as Boo Bah.
Gary is survived by his wife of 45 years, Rebecca Reynolds Sharpe; and his children, Katy Sharpe Sammons (Brent) and Allen Sharpe (Susan); along with his grandchildren, Elliot Sammons, Lydia Sammons, Garrison Sharpe, Ally Sharpe and Anderson Sharpe. In addition, he is survived by his brothers, Tim Sharpe (Becky), and Gerald Sharpe (Nancy); his sister, Joann Sharpe Spivey (Allen); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation is to be held from 6-8 p.m., Monday Jan. 28, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.
A graveside service is to be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Greenwich Cemetery, 330 Greenwich Road, Savannah, GA, with burial following the service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.