Freeman Young, 71, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Freeman was born March 31, 1947, in Dublin, Ga., the son of the late W.F. “Bill” Young and the late Nell Young. He was also preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his daughter, Margaret Bowen Young.
Freeman grew up in Dublin, Ga., and graduated from Dublin High School. He was a talented athlete who played on the 1963 Dublin High School state football championship team. In 1964, his senior year, he was a member of the only high school football team to go undefeated during the regular season. He then attended and graduated from both ABAC in 1967, and the University of Georgia in1970. He was the owner of Freeman Young Construction Co. Freeman was a member of the Elks Lodge and the Moose Lodge. He was also a Master Mason and a 32nd degree Shriner. In 1969, he became a TMCA-certified diver, he later became a PADI-certified open water diver. He was also a licensed private pilot. In 2017, Freeman played in the World Series of Poker (WSOP). He has been a resident of Brunswick area for the past 30 years.
Freeman was a devoted husband, father and friend. Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Jan Willis Young of Brunswick, Ga.; and his daughter, Sarah Scarbrough (Jody) of Macon, Ga.
Freeman enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He also loved to fish, travel, cook and dance. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. His family will have many fond memories to cherish for years to come.
A memorial service to honor Freeman’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, in Brunswick, with Brother Carl Ullrich officiating. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service.
A gathering in his memory will be held from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at the Dublin Moose Club, in Dublin, Ga.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.