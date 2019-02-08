Frank Burklin Perry, of St. Simons Island, Ga., and formerly of Mineral Bluff and Fayetteville, Ga., died Tuesday, Feb. 5 at Hospice of the Golden Isles, in Brunswick, Ga., after a long and painful battle with multiple myeloma. Frank was born in Camp Hill, Ala., and raised in Columbus, Ga.
He was retired from Delta Air Lines, in Atlanta, and predeceased by his parents, Grace and L.R. Perry Sr.; a sister, Mary Grace Crocker; and a brother, Sammy Perry.
Frank is survived by his wife, Mary, of the home; daughters, Tere Goodwin, of Fayetteville, and Tara Perry, of Annapolis, Md.; granddaughter, Chrissy Goodwin, of Atlanta; a sister, Alice Spurlin, of Columbus, Ga.; and a brother, Leonard and Elaine Perry, of Jasper, Ga. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, and many close and dear friends.
Frank was cremated and, following his wishes, there will be a celebration of his life later in the spring on the beach at St. Simons. Later in the fall, his favorite time of year, Frank and Mary will make his last visit to his dearly loved Bailey Farm on Hot House Creek.
Anyone wishing to do so, may honor Frank with donations to the hospice where he was so tenderly cared for in his last days, to the International Myeloma Foundation, or any charity of your choice. He was a kind and gentle man, and would want to be remembered in that way.
