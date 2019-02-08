Frank Burklin Perry, of St. Simons Island, Ga., and formerly of Mineral Bluff and Fayetteville, Ga., died Tuesday, Feb. 5 at Hospice of the Golden Isles, in Brunswick, Ga., after a long and painful battle with multiple myeloma. Frank was born in Camp Hill, Ala., and raised in Columbus, Ga.

He was retired from Delta Air Lines, in Atlanta, and predeceased by his parents, Grace and L.R. Perry Sr.; a sister, Mary Grace Crocker; and a brother, Sammy Perry.

Frank is survived by his wife, Mary, of the home; daughters, Tere Goodwin, of Fayetteville, and Tara Perry, of Annapolis, Md.; granddaughter, Chrissy Goodwin, of Atlanta; a sister, Alice Spurlin, of Columbus, Ga.; and a brother, Leonard and Elaine Perry, of Jasper, Ga. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, and many close and dear friends.

Frank was cremated and, following his wishes, there will be a celebration of his life later in the spring on the beach at St. Simons. Later in the fall, his favorite time of year, Frank and Mary will make his last visit to his dearly loved Bailey Farm on Hot House Creek.

Anyone wishing to do so, may honor Frank with donations to the hospice where he was so tenderly cared for in his last days, to the International Myeloma Foundation, or any charity of your choice. He was a kind and gentle man, and would want to be remembered in that way.

Low Country Cremation & Burial are serving the Perry Family.

P. Wayne Sheffield

Philip Wayne Sheffield, 81, of Brunswick, died peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, after an extended illness, at Hospice of the Golden Isles while surrounded by his family.

Morris Ashurst Jr.

Morris Edward Ashurst Jr., 75, died peacefully on Feb. 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family near his loving home, on St. Simons Island.

Margaret Morrison

Margaret Anne Richardson Morrison, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on Feb. 1, 2019 at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick, Ga. She was born on March 15, 1930, in Montgomery, Ala., to parents Jewett E. Richardson and Eleanor Campbell Richardson.

Joy Boyett

Joy Boone Boyett, 49, passed peacefully in her sleep Saturday morning at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick. The Lord called her home after a short battle with cancer.

Sarah Snow

Sara Ann Holland Snow, 77, of Brunswick, passed away, peacefully at her residence with her children and her little dog, Vicky, by her side.

Peter Leininger

Peter James Leininger, 80, a longtime resident of Jekyll Island, passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Hospice of The Golden Isles in Brunswick, Ga. Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, with Deacon Edward Williams officiating.