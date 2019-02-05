Francis ‘”Carolyn” Sapp Byrd, 78, of Brunswick, passed away Feb. 2, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Bible Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Landrum officiating. Burial will follow in Emanuel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Mrs. Byrd was born Aug. 15, 1940, in Baxley, Ga., to Frances Etroy Sapp and Susie Reynolds Sapp. She was a 1958 graduate of Appling County High School, was retired manager from Kings Bay Lodge of St. Marys, a member of Bible Baptist Church and the Roses Sunday School Class.

Survivors include her sons, James Greg Byrd (Debbie), of Brunswick, and Russell Andy Byrd (Kelli), of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; a sister, Jackie Surrency, of Eastman; a sister-in-law, Laverne Sapp, of Waverly; nine grandchildren, Sunny Jarrard, Shelby Byrd, Seth Byrd, Savannah Byrd, David Byrd and Brandi Rowland; two great-grandchildren, Caidyn Rowland and Killian Eli Ward.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Russell Byrd; and a son, Gary L. Byrd.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

