Faye Bourne Moore, age 76, of Atlanta, Ga., and St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away from complications from pneumonia.
She is was the oldest child of Adlai and Hazel Bourne born at home on April 24, 1942, in Georgetown, S.C. She attended Winyah Bay High School before graduating from Pine Bluff High School in Pine Bluff, Ark., and Mississippi State College for Women.
She passed away peacefully at Emory University hospital the morning of Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Albert “Whitey” Moore of St. Simons Island, Ga., and Atlanta, Ga. She is survived by her loving children, Kelley Moore Godfrey and her husband, Scott Godfrey, as well as her son Paul Moore, wife Lisa Moore, and her grandchildren, Sadie Moore, Cate Moore and Andrew Moore, all of Atlanta. She is also survived by her devoted sisters, Alice Ciminel and Tanner Bryant, both of Pawley’s Island, S.C.; and her beloved sister-in-law, Kaye Bourne of Dallas, Texas.
Faye lived her life guided by her faith, her conscious and was most happy when she was giving back to others and the community. She was well known in the Gwinnett County community for her service to the schools, to the environment and to the people of the community. She was honored for her volunteerism in the First Lady’s Rose Garden by the First Lady Mrs. Nancy Reagan in 1981, and by the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce as Citizen of the Year in 1985.
After moving to St. Simons Island, she continued serving her community by cooking soup monthly for the Manna House for the homeless, delivering Meals on Wheels, supporting and contributing to the St. Simons Land Trust and serving faithfully on the Worship Committee of Wesley United Methodist Church. Until her death, she remained a supporter and fundraiser for the Winship Cancer Clinic of Emory University.
She will be remembered for her love of her family, her sense of humor, for giving back to the community, her sense of adventure and travel and her garden.
The family received guests beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at 1198 Oakdale Road NE, in Atlanta, Ga.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 in the Bourne family plot at Sampit United Methodist Church Cemetery, in Georgetown, S.C.
In lieu of flowers, it would please her for donations to be made to the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, 1365 Clifton Road, Atlanta, GA or the American Cancer Society.
A thing of beauty is a joy forever – John Keats
The Georgetown, S.C., Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.