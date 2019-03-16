Ettie Lou Wages Buice, 83, died on March 6, 2019.
A native of Buford, Ga., Lou was born March 17, 1935. She was one of four children born to Willie Lou and Harlan Wages. She was a graduate of Buford High School and lived in Atlanta, Marietta and Montgomery. She enjoyed her work as a library assistant and later as an assistant with children’s services. She lived in Brunswick after retirement.
Lou was predeceased by her parents and a sister, Betty Jean Wages Robinson.
She is survived by her son, Lt. Col. Guy Harlan Buice (U.S. Army, Ret.); her daughter, Leslie Buice Carson; son-in-law, Glenn Thomas Carson; two grandchildren, William Buice Carson and Garland Burke Williams; a sister, Harla Wages Samples; and a brother, John Wages.
Lou enjoyed walking the beaches of St. Simons and Jekyll, reading widely and keeping up with current events.
Please make memorial gifts to St. Simons Land Trust, P.O. Box 24615, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.
