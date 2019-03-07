Enous Leon Bess, 55, died early Friday morning, March 1, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick, Ga.

Enous was a native of Brunswick, Ga. He graduated from Glynn Academy High School Class of 1981. He served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy. He was employed at Sea Island Company, Sweat’s Furniture, and City of Brunswick.

Enous was a loving and devoted son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many. He was proceeded in death by his late father, Charlie O. Bess Sr.; and brother, Elijah E. Bess.

Enous is survived by his mother of 95 years of age, Mrs. O’Kella M. Bess; daughter, Kayla Williams; son, Marcus Williams; and one grandchild, all of Brunswick, Ga.; siblings, Clara B. Shealy, Albany, Ga., Harriett L. B. Price, Brunswick, Ga., Charlie O. Bess Jr., Acworth, Ga., Odessa M. Culpepper, Brunswick, Ga., David B. Bess (Florence), Brunswick, Ga., Re’Becca A. B. Suits-Burkett (David), Boise, Idaho, James L. Bess (Linda), Tampa, Fla.; his companion, Vickie Poole Baker; and her son, Daronsha Baker; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many, many “Friends” of the Dixville Coalition.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March, 9, 2019, at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

The procession will leave from 185 King Cotton Row, in Brunswick.

A wake will be held from 5-7 p.m. March 8, 2019, at St. Paul A.M.E. Church.

Baxley Funeral Home, in Baxley, Ga., is in charge of the arrangements.

More from this section

Lorna Jacox

Lorna Jacox

Lorna Margaret Jacox, 89, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, Ga., after a brief illness.

William Brannan

William Brannan

William M. Brannan, 88, of McIntosh County, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, of heart failure at Thrive Assisted Living, on St. Simons Island. He had battled with dementia since 2014.

Dolores Loughlin

Dolores Loughlin

Dolores “Dee” Loughlin, of Sea Island, Ga., passed away peacefully on Feb. 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Theresa Schnabel, and her loving husband of 59 years, Jack Loughlin.

Donald Rebstock

Donald Rebstock

Navy Veteran “Happy Don” Donald Rebstock went to be with our Lord in the early hours of the morning of Feb. 8th, just short of his 88th birthday. We are very sure that he is driving around in his little red truck with his late rat terrier, Jax, riding shotgun and listening to Phil Collins, N…

Joyce Goetz

Joyce Goetz

Joyce Mildred Goetz (formerly Highsmith), 74, born in September 1944, in Brunswick, died Feb. 17, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Joe Neely Jr.

Joe Neely Jr.

Joe J. Neely Jr. passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at his home. He was 63.