Enous Leon Bess, 55, died early Friday morning, March 1, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick, Ga.
Enous was a native of Brunswick, Ga. He graduated from Glynn Academy High School Class of 1981. He served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy. He was employed at Sea Island Company, Sweat’s Furniture, and City of Brunswick.
Enous was a loving and devoted son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many. He was proceeded in death by his late father, Charlie O. Bess Sr.; and brother, Elijah E. Bess.
Enous is survived by his mother of 95 years of age, Mrs. O’Kella M. Bess; daughter, Kayla Williams; son, Marcus Williams; and one grandchild, all of Brunswick, Ga.; siblings, Clara B. Shealy, Albany, Ga., Harriett L. B. Price, Brunswick, Ga., Charlie O. Bess Jr., Acworth, Ga., Odessa M. Culpepper, Brunswick, Ga., David B. Bess (Florence), Brunswick, Ga., Re’Becca A. B. Suits-Burkett (David), Boise, Idaho, James L. Bess (Linda), Tampa, Fla.; his companion, Vickie Poole Baker; and her son, Daronsha Baker; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many, many “Friends” of the Dixville Coalition.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March, 9, 2019, at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
The procession will leave from 185 King Cotton Row, in Brunswick.
A wake will be held from 5-7 p.m. March 8, 2019, at St. Paul A.M.E. Church.
Baxley Funeral Home, in Baxley, Ga., is in charge of the arrangements.