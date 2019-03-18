Enid Ford Jones passed away March 10 after a short hospital stay.
Enid moved to Sea Island with her parents, William and Elinor Ford Jones, in 1946 and grew up on the Island in Cottage 24. She attended the Sea Island Elementary School and Glynn Country Junior High. She graduated from the Madeira School in Fairfax, Virginia, and Briarcliff College in New York. She lived and worked in New York City as a fund raiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Finch College.
Her greatest joy was serving as a volunteer for the New York City Mounted Police. She patrolled Central Park on horseback as a pair of eyes and a visible deterrent against crime in the park.
In 2000 she returned to the marshes of Glynn which she loved so dearly. She spent the last 19 years caring for her horse, and her cat, while enjoying the company of amazing friends old and new.
Her family will greet friends at a gravesite service at Christ Church, Frederica, St. Simons Island, on Tuesday at 11 a.m. She is survived by her sister Bobbie Mudge, her brother-in-law Punky and her two nephews Andrew and Lewis.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.