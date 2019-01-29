Dr. Ray Theron Gable passed away peacefully on January 26, 2019, after having a cardiac arrest on Saint Simons Island, Ga.
He graduated from Emory University’s Dental School, and retired after 30 years from his private practice located in Marietta, Ga.
He was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed the beauty of the Golden Isles throughout his retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy; son, Robert Gable; daughter, Jennifer Fraser; sister, Elizabeth Hunnicutt; and three grandchildren, Emily, Ella and Kellen; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private memorial will be held on St. Simons Island, with an additional one held in Atlanta, Ga.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Simons Land Trust at www.sslt.org.