Dr. Conrad Fonseca

Dr. Conrad Clinton Fonseca, 87, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, with his family at his side.
Connie, as his friends knew him, was very outgoing and never met a stranger. He always looked for the good qualities in people. Connie was born Sept. 21, 1931, in Chicago, Ill., the son of the late David and Esther Fonseca. He was raised in Chattanooga, Tenn., and attended Notre Dame High School where he lettered in several sports, and participated in many school organizations. Upon graduation in 1949, he then attended the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga (UTC) where in 1954, he received a B.A. in chemistry. At UTC, he received a four-year football scholarship, was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity and was the student body president. Upon graduating from UTC, he worked as a chemist for a paint company in Louisville, Ky. Soon thereafter, he was drafted into the Army (Medical Corps) and served in Germany for two years. In the Army, Connie discovered his vocation. Upon completion of his Army tour in 1956, he married his wife of 61 years, Geraldine Maxey, and enrolled in dental school at the University of Tennessee-Memphis. In 1961, Connie received a DDS specializing in orthodontics.
Connie and Jerry identified Glynn County as the perfect place to set up his orthodontics practice. He was the Brunswick, Ga., and surrounding area orthodontist from 1961 until his retirement in 1989. He also maintained offices in St. Marys and Jesup. He was very active in the Brunswick/St. Simons community over the past 58 years. He was a member of St. William Catholic Church, the Rotary Club and the Glynn County Board of Equalization.
In June of last year, Connie’s wife, Jerry, passed away. Also preceding him in death are his parents; and his brother, David Fonseca Jr.
Connie is survived by his three children, Laura Fonseca Shea (Michael), of Thomasville, Ga., Shannon Fonseca Kinzey (Brad), of Atlanta, Ga., and Conrad Clinton Fonseca Jr. (Lucy), of Savannah, Ga. He is also survived by his sister, Olive Fonseca Landis (Clayton); and brothers, Rodrigo Fonseca (Shelia) and Anthony Fonseca (Carolyn). Connie has eight grandchildren, Stephen Shea, Haven Shea, Ford Kinzey, Cecile Shea, Laura Kinzey Marshall, Conrad Kinzey, Conrad Fonseca III and Spencer Fonseca.
During his life, Connie made many friends and was truly enthusiastic about the accomplishments of everyone he met along his journey. Through his orthodontic practice he was able to help and influence thousands of patients over the years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and cherished every moment with them. He and Jerry covered a lot of the planet, traveling together to all seven continents experiencing the culture and doing mission work. He loved sharing his passion for traveling through his camera lens, frequently hosting educational photo seminars at various schools, churches and groups where he would share his adventures with slides and souvenirs from all his various excursions.
The family will host a visitation from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 29 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, in Brunswick.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30 with Monsignor John Kenneally officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525 or St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.
Connie’s children would like to express a special thanks to the staff at Marsh’s Edge for the loving care and relationships he enjoyed while living there.
