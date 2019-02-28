Navy Veteran “Happy Don” Donald Rebstock went to be with our Lord in the early hours of the morning of Feb. 8th, just short of his 88th birthday. We are very sure that he is driving around in his little red truck with his late rat terrier, Jax, riding shotgun and listening to Phil Collins, Neil Diamond or his “Celtic Girls.” Without anything to hold him back, he is most certainly being creative in the lab to see if he can top his French toast sticks that you can get at Burger King. Don was well-liked, as he had such a sweet demeanor. His ability to be spontaneously funny only added to his great sense of humor.
Elizabeth Burquez-Rebstock, his “brown-eyed girl,” loved bragging about her late husband and still does. “He never liked being in the spotlight even though he deserved to be. He just didn’t like the fuss.” Don’s face would turn so red when Elizabeth would talk about his blue eyes and how they would sparkle when he was in his element.
Don’s life travels took him many places and on many adventures. He loved being out and about and was not a homebody. One of his proudest adventures was hiking a good portion of the Appalachian Trail with some of his hiking buddies. Surprisingly, at the age of 85 he caught his first fish all by himself while out fishing with his son-in-law, Wayne Dickey. Being outside brought his spirit to life, and when combined with good food you would see a whole new Don in front of you. If he couldn’t go anywhere, porch life was the way to go. Don also enjoyed the little things. You could see the relaxation oozing from him when he had an ice cold glass of lemonade or a frozen margarita while playing a game of LCR.
With his wife and their blended family of six kids, numerous grandkids, and great-grands Donald was well loved and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. March 2 at Christian Renewal Church of St. Simons Island.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any blessings sent to Christian Renewal Church of St. Simons Island, 6530 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, GA 31522, in Don’s memory.