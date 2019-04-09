Donald Ciotti, 74, passed away March 24, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles after complications from chronic leukemia.
He was a retired manager with Red Lobster, in Uniontown, Pa.
He is survived by his wife, Janice; and daughters, Dawna Vaughn, of Fredericksburg, Va., and Christine Metzger, of Brunswick, Ga.; a sister, Ruth Wooley, of Wheat Ridge, Colo.; along with six grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held May 11 at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, on St. Simons Island.
Golden Isles Cremation Center was in charge of the arrangements.