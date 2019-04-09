040919_donaldciotti

Donald Ciotti, 74, passed away March 24, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles after complications from chronic leukemia.

He was a retired manager with Red Lobster, in Uniontown, Pa.

He is survived by his wife, Janice; and daughters, Dawna Vaughn, of Fredericksburg, Va., and Christine Metzger, of Brunswick, Ga.; a sister, Ruth Wooley, of Wheat Ridge, Colo.; along with six grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held May 11 at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, on St. Simons Island.

Golden Isles Cremation Center was in charge of the arrangements.

