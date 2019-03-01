Dolores Loughlin

Dolores “Dee” Loughlin, of Sea Island, Ga., passed away peacefully on Feb. 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Theresa Schnabel, and her loving husband of 59 years, Jack Loughlin.
Dee was born on July 22, 1932, was a graduate of St. John the Baptist School, St. Dominic’s Academy, Seton Hall University, and continued her studies at the Katherine Gibbs Business School in New York City.
Dee was the mother of five children, a devout Catholic, and a eucharistic minister at St. William Catholic Church on St. Simons Island, Ga. She was vested as a Dame of Malta at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City by His Eminence, John Cardinal O’Connor, on Jan. 17, 1997, and traveled with the Order of Malta to Lourdes, France, on three occasions. She was awarded the Leadership certificate, as a member of the Board of Directors of the YWCA in Brunswick, Ga., in November of 1993.
Dee loved the game of golf and played at Ocean Forest and Sea Island. In 1983, she became the president of the Sea Island Ladies Golf Association.
She is survived by Laura Loughlin, John Loughlin Jr., Megan Nerz and her husband, David, Keith Loughlin and Mary Beth Lacy and her husband, Chris; and four grandchildren, Patrick Nerz, Rebecca Nerz Presler, Kevin Lacy and Jaqueline Lacy — all of whom she loved.
Please join us for a celebration of life to be held at 10 a.m. on March 4, 2019, at St. William Catholic Church on St. Simons Island. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles or to St. William Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com.