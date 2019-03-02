Debra Kay Smiley, 62, of Brunswick, passed away Thursday at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
A service to celebrate Debra’s life will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Bay Harbour Church of God, with Pastor John Harris officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 p.m. until service time.
Debra was born July 17, 1956, in Pontiac, Mich. She had lived in Brunswick for the past year, coming from Jesup, where she had lived for over 20 years. She attended Bay Harbour Church of God, and was an advocate for A.R.F. (Animal Refuge Foundation).
Debra is survived by her husband, Chris Smiley, of Jesup; her father, Richard Sargent, of Cookeville, Tenn.; her daughter, Kathy Minchew and husband Brad, and their children, Bradley and Nicole; and her son, Kenneth Willoughby and wife, Anna Kate, and their children, Smith and Wessyn. She is also survived by several sisters, brothers and other family. Debra was predeceased by her mother, Joyce Dean Dunn.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.