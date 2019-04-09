Deborah Anne Carson, 67, of Waycross, passed away Wednesday in Waycross.
A service to celebrate Debbie's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Waycross Holiness Baptist Church.
Debbie was born Aug. 21, 1951, in Trenton, N.J., to Doris Jean and Donald Harold Bohnert. She was raised in Levittown, Pa., graduating in 1969 from Pennsbury High School. She moved to Brunswick in 1972, and had worked as a legal secretary for many years with Ferrier & Associates, before moving to Waycross in 2012.
Survivors include her children, Kimberly Bombard (John), of Brunswick, and Randy Carson, of Waycross; and grandchildren, Bradley, Shelby and Kailey Carson, all of Brunswick.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.