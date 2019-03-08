Tony Miles Clark, of Brunswick, died Sunday at his residence.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Baptist Church, 1611 G St., Brunswick, GA 31520. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to the funeral service.
The family will receive friends from 1:30-6 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.
The procession will leave from the family’s home at 2238 Poinsettia Circle, in Brunswick.
