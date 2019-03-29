The Rev. Dr. F. Atkinson died Monday at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Zion Baptist Church, 1611 G St., in Brunswick.
The body will be placed in the church one hour prior the service.
The family will receive friends from 1:30-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St., in Brunswick, followed by a wake from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
The procession will leave from 431 Belmont Circle.
Interment will be in Maxwell Cemetery, on Ratcliffe Road, in Glynn County.
Brunswick Funeral Home, www.brunswickfh.com, is in charge of the arrangements.