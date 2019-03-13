Ronald Eugene Gordon, 61, of Waycross, and formerly of Brunswick, died March 6 at Memorial University Medical Center, in Savannah.
The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. today at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.
A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m. today at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, 110 Stu Daniels Road, in Brunswick. Interment will follow the service.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.