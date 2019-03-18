Deacon Robert O’Neal Robinson died March 12 at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1221 Egmont St., in Brunswick. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
The family will receive friends from 2-6 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St., in Brunswick.
The procession will leave from 238 Cornwall St.
Brunswick Funeral Home, www.brunswickfh.com, is in charge of the arrangements.